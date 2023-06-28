Canned Food Is Resilient, But It Still Doesn't Belong In One Part Of The Home

People often have a love-hate relationship with canned foods. Granted there are plenty of myths surrounding them and they can sometimes be controversial, but they are some of the most convenient, budget-friendly, and low-maintenance foods out there. Another major perk is that they can last for a very long time.

Resilience is one of canned food's strong suits, but while they typically withstand a great many things, they tend to go bad when stored in certain conditions. Ideally, they should be kept in a dry place with temperatures between 50°F to 70°F. A place like a garage may seem like a convenient location to store canned goods, but in reality, it's not ideal since the temperature can get higher than the recommended level.

People, who have stored canned foods in garage, soon regretted it. For instance, one Redditor wrote, "It cost me hundreds of dollars in replacing canned goods. We rotate our canned goods (we grew up in the 1960-70's so eating canned food is what we're used to) and after less than a year in garage, we could see/taste a difference in the quality of the food." There's a good reason you should store food, especially canned food, else where.