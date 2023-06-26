Hotel Room Service Menus Can Get Out Of Hand Real Fast

Hotel room service is one of life's great luxuries. There is something about summoning food and drink from the comfort of your private room — without getting out of bed, even — that feels deeply indulgent. It has become an increasingly heavy burden for hotels to maintain, however; and, while some (like this Las Vegas hotel) are finding workarounds, many high-end establishments feel compelled to keep it going because their guests demand it. Sometimes those guests' demands can be very peculiar: Hotels.com just released a survey revealing some of the strangest things that patrons have ordered.

While most guests utilize a relatively limited portion of the room service menu (burgers top the popularity list), others enjoy living it up, as the survey notes, with 27% of hotels surveyed saying that their average traveler racks up more than $100 in room service bills over the course of their stay. Some guests really take it up a notch, though, and use the menu as a point of departure rather than as a finite list of options. Where some see limitations, others recognize possibilities and consider room service carte blanche for calling in unusual requests. And if money is no object, the hospitality industry is usually ready to entertain those requests, however unusual or difficult.

This has resulted in some very interesting orders for food or food-adjacent items on behalf of hotel guests. Some of the most peculiar include an order for 40 stuffed pigeons, no-egg-white omelets, sides of weed, and melted ice cream.

You could sum up the requests in different categories. We'd say the leading contenders are: Everyday Eccentric; Extreme Party Needs; High-End Pets; Just Messing with You; and Just Plain Misunderstood.