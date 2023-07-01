Expert Reveals The 2 Essential Tools For Grilling Fish

Typical summertime grill fare tends to run to burgers, hot dogs, chicken, and even steaks when the budget allows, but fish is something that some may hesitate to throw on the grates. These fears are not entirely unfounded as it's easy to make mistakes if you lack the proper know-how. Occasionally, celeb chefs do weigh in from time to time to offer helpful hints such as clean your grill first (this comes from Bobby Flay) or wrap your fish in foil (this one's from Michael Symon). Still, when Mashed wanted to know just what utensils are de rigueur for proper fish grilling, we went straight to one of our own go-to grill experts, Dustin Green, who serves as director of the Weber Grill Academy as well as head grill master at Americas.

We asked Green straight up for the absolute essentials needed for fish grilling. While we did not stipulate any limit as to number, nor even provide a budget he had to stick to, he nevertheless kept things simple. According to Green, there are just two tools you really need (besides the grill and standard kitchen stuff, that is) — a spatula well-suited to fish-flipping and a good thermometer to check the temperature. However, he doesn't recommend using tongs when grilling fish, telling us, "Most fish are delicate to begin with, so most times you won't use tongs to flip."