It's True, Starbucks Is Permanently Dropping Chick-Fil-A Inspired Drinks
If you've heard rumors that Starbucks is releasing a Chick-fil-A-inspired drink this summer, we've got good news: The rumors are true. Similarly to how Chick-fil-A has its line of frosted lemonade drinks, Starbucks will now have a permanent collection of frozen Refreshers.
Beginning June 27, Starbucks customers can order frozen and blended versions of the classic Refreshers in Pineapple Passionfruit, Strawberry Açaí, and Mango Dragonfruit flavors. All three are already available in regular Refresher and Lemonade Refresher forms.
According to an Instagram post teasing the drinks, the new frozen Refreshers are made by blending lemonade, fruit, and strawberry puree. That being said, this concept — even at Starbucks — isn't new. For years, customers have asked baristas to blend Refreshers with strawberry puree and Créme Frappuccino base as part of the Starbucks secret menu. Considering this, perhaps it was only a matter of time before the chain made these kinds of drinks official.
Starbucks employees aren't thrilled about the new Refreshers
Starbucks employees aren't exactly jumping for joy at the prospect of new menu items. Considering the new frozen Refreshers require additional blending, each drink will take more time to prepare, and that's if customers don't ask for further customizations.
As previously mentioned, the drinks aren't actually new. Even though similar drinks have historically been a part of the so-called secret menu, some employees have sounded off on forums like Reddit about how much they dislike having to make them. One Instagram user even commented that they were ready to quit over the announcement of the new Refreshers.
However, a few good things should come from frozen Refreshers joining the company's menu. For instance, employees will now have an official Starbucks recipe to follow and, as such, a solid price structure. While it won't change having to use the blender, there shouldn't be a need to watch TikTok tutorials on customers' phones or guess how to ring up an order anymore, at least where frozen Refreshers are concerned.