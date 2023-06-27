It's True, Starbucks Is Permanently Dropping Chick-Fil-A Inspired Drinks

If you've heard rumors that Starbucks is releasing a Chick-fil-A-inspired drink this summer, we've got good news: The rumors are true. Similarly to how Chick-fil-A has its line of frosted lemonade drinks, Starbucks will now have a permanent collection of frozen Refreshers.

Beginning June 27, Starbucks customers can order frozen and blended versions of the classic Refreshers in Pineapple Passionfruit, Strawberry Açaí, and Mango Dragonfruit flavors. All three are already available in regular Refresher and Lemonade Refresher forms.

According to an Instagram post teasing the drinks, the new frozen Refreshers are made by blending lemonade, fruit, and strawberry puree. That being said, this concept — even at Starbucks — isn't new. For years, customers have asked baristas to blend Refreshers with strawberry puree and Créme Frappuccino base as part of the Starbucks secret menu. Considering this, perhaps it was only a matter of time before the chain made these kinds of drinks official.