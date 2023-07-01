Why Sausages Are Called Bangers In The UK

Eaten as a savory comfort food at home or commonly enjoyed as traditional pub fare, there's a reason why bangers and mash is one of the United Kingdom's staple dishes. It's a tasty combination of pork or beef sausages laying on a pillowy bed of buttery mashed potatoes, which might sound pretty basic to palates that have never experienced it before. Although, the brown onion gravy is really where this dish shines, marrying all the flavors together with a taste that's distinctly tangy yet sweet. Depending on what region of the U.K. you're in, you'll find various types of sausages that are used in bangers and mash, such as black pudding, haggis, and Cumberland bangers, to name a few.

For such a widely beloved dish, we have to wonder why the sausages became known as "bangers" to begin with. The answer stems from how they were made during the First World War. Sausages were already being mass-produced throughout the 19th century, and the Victorians viewed these so-called "little bags of mystery" with suspicion. In Europe during WWI, that's exactly what they were. Soldiers and civilians alike would be hard-pressed to find meat in sufficient supply during wartime, so in an effort to stretch out what little meat they had, people stuffed sausages with all kinds of cheap fillers. When these makeshift meat sticks were cooked, the heat shrunk the casings, causing them to burst loudly, as if the soldiers needed another reason to feel jumpy. The term "bangers" was coined based on this phenomenon.