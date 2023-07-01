Thawing Frozen Fish In Milk Is An Underrated Flavor Booster

Say you're hit with a sudden craving for a savory salmon, cod, or tilapia dish, but the only fillets you have on hand are currently stashed in your freezer. You also just so happen to have a gallon of milk in your fridge. What on earth do frozen fish and milk have in common, you ask? Well, perhaps it sounds bizarre, but thawing frozen fish in milk is an effective cooking hack every aquatic cuisine lover should know about. The reasons why this trick totally works are the opposite of fishy.

For starters, milk contains lots of enzymes that help to break down the proteins in the fish, making it even more tender and flavorful. Additionally, milk also helps to remove any putrid odors or flavors that may be present in the meat, resulting in a taste that resembles that of a fresh catch. This is especially helpful if you are using frozen fish that has been stored for a long time.