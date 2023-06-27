KFC Wants To Fly You To Aruba With A New BBQ Chicken Sandwich

KFC chicken can't fly, not even the wings. But KFC fans can fly with the brand's help. Summer is in full swing, and to celebrate, the chain is unveiling the Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich. In addition, the finger-licking-good company will be sending two customers to Aruba for four days and three nights, with special excursions included.

Those familiar with the standard KFC sandwich know it's not an elaborate creation: just crispy chicken, mayo, and pickles on a brioche bun. The new BBQ chicken sandwich, which will only be available for a limited time, will be stuffed with fried chicken, bacon, honey BBQ sauce, fried onions, cheese, and pickles served between a brioche bun. Interested customers can enter the contest by purchasing the new menu item from July 3 to August 13, though it must be ordered through the app or website to qualify.

If you're chosen for the Aruban vacation, you can rest assured knowing you won't have to leave KFC behind on your trip. The chicken corporation has five locations in the country, with one in San Nicolas, Santa Cruz, Oranjestad, Palm Beach, and Sasaki.