How To Rescue Leftover Chicken Skin

To be clear, the best way to rescue leftover chicken skin is to make sure you eat the entire dish when it's freshly made. And if you absolutely have to leave something on the plate, let it be breast meat or those stubborn pieces that cling to the roast chicken carcass — not the crispy, delicious skin! That being said, if you do feel inclined to save a bit of chicken skin for later, there are some things you can do to rescue those leftovers from a soggy demise.

Moisture is the enemy of crispiness, and once chicken skin has been over-exposed to steam or a cold fridge it loses that coveted texture. The best way to revive crispy skin, therefore, is to reintroduce heat back into the equation. First, you should remove all remaining skin from the chicken; the meat can go in the microwave, but the skin needs special treatment. After that, how you want to reheat the skin is up to you. You can pan-fry it in a skillet with a bit of oil, or you can lay it flat on a baking tray (also with oil) and heat it in the oven. You can even give it the air fryer treatment, if you have one of those. No matter the method, the end result will ideally be beautifully crispy skin that has had the moisture and fat rendered out of it. All that's left is to decide how to eat it.