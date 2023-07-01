Some McDonald's Sweden Locations Display The Prices On A Roadside Sign
McDonald's has established itself as a global phenomenon, with its numerous restaurants spread across the world. It's undeniable that the restaurant chain has captured the hearts of fast-food enthusiasts everywhere, offering the same iconic Big Mac experience regardless of your location. The distinctive golden arches of McDonald's logo are instantly recognizable and serve as a testament to the careful consideration put into crafting its brand image. However, McDonald's Sweden has taken its innovation to another level. By repurposing what appears to be an old petrol station roadside sign, the McDonald's restaurants in Mjölby and Munkedal now use its iconic logo sign to prominently display the prices of its beloved Big Macs and Happy Meals.
Recently, a lively discussion unfolded among McDonald's fans on Reddit regarding the displayed prices of the Big Macs and Happy Meals. Many users pointed out that while the Swedish McDonald's prices were slightly different from those in the United States, they were considerably cheaper than in places like New York. Notably, the billboard also featured an electric charging sign, prominently highlighting the price for charging your electric vehicle. It's an exciting idea, powering your car with the same energy derived from the joy of indulging in Happy Meals.
The McDonald's billboards are truly roadside signs
In the playful banter, one Reddit user couldn't resist teasing, "Oh my God, Big Macs are 39 Krona per liter," cleverly poking fun at the price presentation reminiscent of a roadside petrol station. Another asked, "What is the first option, vehicle charging?"
McDonald's Sweden has ingeniously transformed the glowing 'M' into a beacon of hope for electric vehicle users, going beyond traditional advertising. The billboards niftily double up as customized parking signs. It uses its high visibility and widespread recognition to guide electric car users to McDonald's restaurants, where they can conveniently recharge their vehicles as they enjoy McDonald's famous happy meals. As per McDonald's Sweden Youtube ad showcasing the roadside signs, the restaurant chain is leading "the way to fossil-free highway stops."
This new take on its iconic golden arches shows McDonald's recognition of its responsibility toward sustainability. As Christoffer Rönnblad, marketing director at McDonald's Sweden, explained to Chicago Business, "More people are choosing to travel by electric vehicles, and we want to be a part of this trend by inspiring good choices. Our sign is a new and fun take on a classic way of doing just that."