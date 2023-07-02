11 Reasons You Should Only Buy (And Use) Local Honey

Ah, the sweet natural goodness of pure honey. It's hard to beat honey when you're looking for a delicious, all-natural way to sweeten your favorite foods and drinks that may also provide powerful health benefits (via the Mayo Clinic). Nothing else is quite the same — or quite as good.

There are a lot of great reasons to keep honey in your pantry and to use it on a regular basis. But what kind of honey should you have on your pantry shelves? If you're looking for the best-tasting honey with the most powerful benefits, the answer is local honey. Not mass-marketed, made-on-the-other-side-of-the-world honey that's shipped a long distance to get to your supermarket, but honey made by bees in your region that's packaged and sold locally.

Why's that? What's so great about local honey? We're glad you asked. Discover 11 key reasons why you should only buy (and use) local honey. You'll be so glad you did that we're willing to bet you'll never purchase imported or mass-produced honey ever again. Plus, we'll share a few tips that'll give you ideas on how to find local honey in your very own community.