Pizza Chicken Is The Crustless Creation To Add Pizzazz To Dinner

Chicken breast recipes are a staple in many families' weekly meal rotation, but let's face it, chicken can get a bit boring. Luckily, chicken can easily be manipulated and turned into something delicious, like bbq chicken or Milanese. If you're on a low-carb diet, chicken can act as a base in the same way that bread or crust does. If you're craving pizza, but can't eat the crust, simply substitute a chicken breast as the crust. Thanks to TikTok, we now know how easy it is to make pizza chicken sans crust.

Low-carb or keto diets are increasingly popular and the recipes are almost endless. The pizza chicken simply adds chicken breasts to a slow cooker and is topped with classic pizza ingredients like tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni. After cooking on low for several hours, the cheese melts and the chicken cooks, resulting in a chicken crust pizza. Depending on your pizza preferences, you could add toppings like peppers, anchovies, or the ever-so-controversial pineapple. People were impressed with the pizza, and shared their thoughts on the low-carb option.