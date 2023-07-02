Pizza Chicken Is The Crustless Creation To Add Pizzazz To Dinner
Chicken breast recipes are a staple in many families' weekly meal rotation, but let's face it, chicken can get a bit boring. Luckily, chicken can easily be manipulated and turned into something delicious, like bbq chicken or Milanese. If you're on a low-carb diet, chicken can act as a base in the same way that bread or crust does. If you're craving pizza, but can't eat the crust, simply substitute a chicken breast as the crust. Thanks to TikTok, we now know how easy it is to make pizza chicken sans crust.
Low-carb or keto diets are increasingly popular and the recipes are almost endless. The pizza chicken simply adds chicken breasts to a slow cooker and is topped with classic pizza ingredients like tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni. After cooking on low for several hours, the cheese melts and the chicken cooks, resulting in a chicken crust pizza. Depending on your pizza preferences, you could add toppings like peppers, anchovies, or the ever-so-controversial pineapple. People were impressed with the pizza, and shared their thoughts on the low-carb option.
Why use non-traditional crust?
TikTok users were quick to comment on the video and share their opinions on the chicken pizza. One person simply wrote, "Delish." The crock pot chicken pizza doesn't only offer a low-carb meal option, it's also a "set it and forget it" type of meal. Once everything is added to the crock pot, it can be left to cook until dinner time. While the TikTok video has gone viral, there are several recipe variations on blogs and food sites. For instance, some people make alfredo chicken crust pizza, with store-bought alfredo sauce and parmesan cheese.
If you think this pizza concoction is unusual, how people eat pizza around the world is even more unique. It turns out there are several types of pizza crusts that don't involve dough. For those looking to add in some more veggies, you can make portobello mushroom or eggplant pizzas, using the veggie rounds as the base. One of the benefits of using a veggie or a protein like chicken is that the pizza is more filling, meaning less late-night trips to the fridge for more.