Apparently, There's A Wrong Way To Eat These Pupusas Sold At Costco

First thing's first — there isn't really a "wrong" way to eat anything. People are naturally proud and defensive of their cultures, so unfortunately they become gatekeepers about the right way to eat something. That being said, there are certainly optimal ways to eat culturally significant dishes, and as one TikTok video shows, the same applies to these pupusas sold at Costco.

Pupusas are thick tortillas made from corn or rice flour that are usually stuffed with fillings like meat, cheese, or vegetables, and they're the national dish of El Salvador. The pupusas sold at Costco are made by Del Real Foods and feature birria and cheese as the main flavors. So, what exactly did the creator of the previously mentioned TikTok video do wrong that started a comment-section controversy? They dressed their pupusas with lemon juice and birria consomé, which prompted viewers to aggressively point out the inauthenticity of their ways. It could be argued that they wisely decided to complement the birria filling with birria stewing juices and then cut the fattiness of the meat and cheese with acidity from the lemon — but according to some on the internet, that's the wrong way to eat pupusas (bought in an American supermarket mass-produced for an American audience, by the way).