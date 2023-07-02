Super Simple Slow Cooker Butter Chicken Recipe

Calling all busy working parents! Do you find yourself struggling to find time to prepare meals at home for your family on busy weeknights? If so, look no further.

Recipe developer Kate Shungu brings us this recipe for slow cooker butter chicken. "I'm a big fan of prepping dinner in advance, because at the end of the day, I often just don't want to cook! So, this slow cooker method works well for me," Shungu says, adding that "you could also make it entirely on the stovetop" by simmering the chicken in its creamy, tomato-based sauce.

If you've got somewhere to be all day, though, using the slow cooker will allow you to be much more hands-off during the actual cooking process, meaning you can check emails, wrangle kids, decompress, or accomplish whatever you need to while dinner cooks.