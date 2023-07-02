The Secrets Behind Benihana's Garlic Butter

Benihana is a cult classic for a reason. Founded by former pro wrestler Hiroaki "Rocky" Aoki in Midtown Manhattan in 1964, the teppanyaki restaurant is best known for its quick-moving chefs who put on a true show for patrons sitting around the central grill. Today, the restaurant has become a well-known chain, encompassing 78 different locations around the world. Chefs at Benihana are known for their showmanship and theatrical approach to Japanese fare, with a menu boasting onion volcanoes, flying shrimp, and more. But despite the wow-factor of so many of the restaurant chain's dishes, perhaps no Benihana recipe is more coveted — or more frequently replicated — than the house garlic butter.

It might seem strange that garlic butter is such a staple of a Japanese restaurant, but in reality, it provides the base flavor of many of the dishes served at Benihana. It's no surprise that so many people have tried to get to the bottom of this somewhat secret recipe, but luckily, you need search no further. Here's everything you never knew you needed to know about Benihana's garlic butter.