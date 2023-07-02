The Salt Alternative You Should Be Using To Season Steak

While bullion (the gold kind) and bouillon (the soup kind) may be adjacent in the dictionary, they are two completely different words ... and yet, there's a certain overlap, nevertheless, since in certain circumstances bouillon, too, can be good as gold. One YouTube video shows British chef Marco Pierre White using bouillon, or, as he calls them, beef stock, cubes as a steak seasoning. His method involves crushing the cubes, then mixing them into a paste with some olive oil. He says he's been doing this for years and claims that this is still his preferred way to prep a steak, although we'd be remiss if we failed to point out that the video is not an outtake from a cooking show but is instead an advertisement for a specific brand of bouillon.

Despite this chef endorsement being a commercial deal, there's certainly something in the idea of re-purposing bouillon as a steak rub. A TikTok creator decided to try an experiment, cooking two halves of the same steak with the same method, with the only difference being the seasoning. The steak encrusted with bouillon paste, he said, was "just as good, if not better" than the salt-sprinkled one, although he did note that the bouillon coating was more prone to burning than was the salt and, as a result, that steak required a slightly lower cooking temperature.