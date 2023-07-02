The McDonald's Milk Tea Hack Puts Coffee Creamer To Shame

With the surge in popularity of eye-catching boba tea drinks and flavorful milk tea variants in recent years, McDonald's fans have to be wondering when the fast food chain will release its own version. In Hong Kong locations, milk tea is already on the McCafé menu, complete with tapioca pearls and mixed with brown sugar goodness. But alas, we aren't sure when or if McDonald's in America will follow suit and feature such a sweet treat in the future. For now, we'll have to rely on creative menu hacks to achieve our milk tea goals when we pull up to the Golden Arches — that is, if its ice cream machine isn't famously broken.

If it's milk tea you're after, it's possible to use coffee creamer in your tea. But you can also craft your own with a sweet tea and one luscious additive that will transform your refreshment into anything but average. If your guess is to order a small milk jug to dump in as the creamy main ingredient, you'd be wrong. Ice cream will be the star of this mashup, mixed into one large, unsweetened iced tea or sweet tea from McDonald's. One TikTok user heard that his followers had suggested mixing the two and headed to the drive-thru line to try it for himself, and most importantly, to see if it really tasted like milk tea.