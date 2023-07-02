Snoop Dogg's Favorite Munchie Is A Nostalgic Egg Dish

If there's one person on this planet who knows a thing or two about getting hit with a case of the munchies, it's Snoop Dogg. The legendary rapper known for his love of cannabis has also dabbled in the culinary world. His bestie, after all, is epicurean queen Martha Stewart. After writing his 2018 cookbook, "From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen," and co-hosting the VH1 series "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," the artist has certainly demonstrated his food buff status.

While it seems that most folks stereotypically reach for a bag of salty chips or whip up a pot of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese while stoned, Snoop's go-to snack to take the edge off might come as a bit of a shock. Let's just say his late-night craving also doubles as an on-the-go breakfast staple. Snoop Dogg revealed that his favorite munchie is actually hard-boiled eggs on toast.