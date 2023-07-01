Pickle Hot Dog Buns Could Be This Summer's Secret Barbecue Smash Hit

Recently, pickles have experienced a remarkable resurgence in popularity. Grocery chains like Trader Joe's began selling pickle blend seasoning, pickle-flavored chips and popcorn, dill pickle hummus, and pickle-flavored corn dogs. Then we started seeing the TikTok posts for the pickle hotdog bun — not only delicious but touted as a keto-friendly way to eat your hot dog.

Armed with this pickle knowledge, Vlasic Pickles even decided to run a pickle promotion in time for the summer 2023 barbecue season, giving dill lovers a chance to win 25 packs of pickle dogs, along with one of our favorite hot dog brands, Hebrew National, and condiments. Free pickles aside, the trend has certainly exploded online.

Fans on TikTok have been showing love for the pickle dog, with the term getting searched more than 12 million times. The #picklehotdogbun viral challenge is simple: take a pickle and slice it lengthways. After your hot dog is placed inside, top it with your favorite toppings. Many of the posts on TikTok actually cut a piece out of the top so that the hot dog can lay in the cut-out. While mustard was the most common topping, one TikToker who tried the creation with sriracha and hot fire raved, "Oh I get it, totally worth it. I thought it would be kind of gimmicky, but this tastes really good with the pickle and the hot dog."