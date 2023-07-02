Apparently, An Ice Cube Is The Key To Reheating Fried Chicken

Fried chicken is one of those foods that doesn't need to be a certain temperature for it to be tasty, but there's no denying that it tastes amazing when warm. Some people like it cold, or they settle for cold meat simply because microwaving it can strip the chicken of all the moisture, leaving you with a dry lump of meat. If you fall into the latter category, an ice cube might be the savior you never knew existed.

To reheat fried chicken while retaining its juiciness, use the ice cube method: Heat a pan on the stove and add your cold chicken. Toss a couple of cubes of ice on the side and cover the pan with a lid to create a nice sauna. The steam from the melting ice effectively heats up the chicken to its core without drying it out. Within a few minutes, the chicken will be piping hot. The ice cube method also works when you use a microwave instead of a pan.

When TikToker @dessert.hound tested out the hack in a video, the internet was skeptical to say the least. Many pointed out that the reheated chicken would be too soggy to be enjoyable. "Now you have a soggy fried chicken ... we already have the soggy fries," one user commented. "Nothing better than a damp chicken," another user sarcastically remarked.