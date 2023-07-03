The Costco Cookie Dough Secret That You Can Only Find At Certain Stores

Costco shoppers know how to work the system. TikToker @piinksparkles revealed a new Costco hack that shoppers in the know will be happy to learn about. The TikToker posted a video featuring a person walking up to the Costco bakery and asking for a box of cookie dough. "Yes, you heard that right. Cookie dough," the voiceover states. In the comments, @piinksparkles clarifies that this was at a store in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada where signs at the bakery alert customers to which products can be purchased like this. The comments state that this deal is not available at all Costco warehouses, only ones in Canada and in select U.S. states.

@piinksparkles states in their video — which has over 1.6 million likes as of this writing — that if you are able to purchase a box in your area, you'll get about 120 cookies for approximately $20 Canadian dollars (about $15 USD), which comes out to about $0.19 (about $0.14 USD) per cookie. The shopper in the video purchases a chocolate chunk flavor, but one TikToker states in the comments that consumers can choose between dark or white chocolate cookies.