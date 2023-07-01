The Sweet Fry Sauce You Can Find At McDonald's In Amsterdam

McDonald's menus outside of the U.S. can look pretty adventurous to the average American customer. From Japanese Teriyaki burgers to Venezuelan arepas to Canadian poutine, the fast food franchise has some culinary classics beyond American borders. However, Amsterdam's fry sauce may just make the rest of the world jealous.

One McDonald's customer on TikTok is on a mission to visit every McDonald's in the world. Along the way, they stopped at the golden arches in Amsterdam for a handful of entrées you won't find in the States. They ordered a spicy veggie McChicken and fried cheese snacks — two Dutch exclusives. But it wasn't just the entrées that caught their attention, it was also the creamy frite sauce they paired with a side of fries. The TikTok foodie said the yellow sauce tasted like a "lighter version of mayonnaise."

McDonald's Dutch frite sauce is formally called fritessaus. The condiment is widely sold across the Netherlands, and it's essentially a Dutch iteration of low-fat mayonnaise — typically made with up to 25% less fat than traditional mayo. Although it's similar to a dollop of Hellmann's, fritessaus is a bit sweeter than American mayonnaise.