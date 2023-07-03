Your Aperol Spritz Is Craving A Frozen Twist
The summer season calls for refreshing and vibrant libations to beat the heat. Enter the TikTok foodie who recently shared a mid-summer-inspired frozen Aperol spritz, taking the classic cocktail to new icy new heights.
Aperol spritz is a widely-enjoyed European cocktail hailing from Italy that typically combines Aperol liqueur, bitters, prosecco, a splash of club soda, and an orange garnish. A traditional Aperol is aromatic, bitter, and zesty. For someone who likes a sweeter cocktail, this frosty iteration of the original Italian aperitif might be the boozy drink for you.
The creative cocktail recipe calls for the usual suspects — Aperol, prosecco, and club soda — along with the addition of frozen mango and freshly squeezed orange juice. Combine your ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth, pour into a swanky cocktail glass, and just like that, you're transported to the Amalfi coast.
Whether you're lounging at the beach, relaxing by the pool, or enjoying a lazy afternoon on a breezy balcony, the frozen Aperol spritz is a classy companion. And for those planning to entertain, fear not! This delectable beverage can be easily whipped up in big batches using a trusty blender, ensuring everyone gets a taste of summer in their glass.
Personalize your frozen Aperol spritz
The beauty of making cocktails at home? You can have it your way. If mango isn't your thing, deviate from the original recipe and find what works best for your tastebuds.
For those seeking a spicy thrill, consider adding sliced jalapeños to your frozen Aperol spritz. These fiery gems will infuse the drink with a tantalizing heat that dances alongside the refreshing bitterness of Aperol. You can even rim your glass with Tajin seasoning — a zesty blend of chili, lime, and salt for a Mexican-Italian crossover cocktail.
You can also try blending this frozen Aperol Spritz using other frozen fruits like strawberries or raspberries for a sweet, slightly-sour burst of flavor. For an extra creamy texture, consider blending the frozen cocktail with a ripe banana instead.
When it comes to sipping Aperol spritz, the choice of bubbly can elevate the experience. While prosecco is the traditional go-to, those in need of a little effervescence in their frozen cocktail can easily substitute it with champagne for an equally charming effect.
Just remember — the more bubbly you use, the thinner it will be. If you want a rich, full-bodied texture, less liquid is best. Whichever way you choose to make your frozen Aperol Spritz, have fun with it!