Your Aperol Spritz Is Craving A Frozen Twist

The summer season calls for refreshing and vibrant libations to beat the heat. Enter the TikTok foodie who recently shared a mid-summer-inspired frozen Aperol spritz, taking the classic cocktail to new icy new heights.

Aperol spritz is a widely-enjoyed European cocktail hailing from Italy that typically combines Aperol liqueur, bitters, prosecco, a splash of club soda, and an orange garnish. A traditional Aperol is aromatic, bitter, and zesty. For someone who likes a sweeter cocktail, this frosty iteration of the original Italian aperitif might be the boozy drink for you.

The creative cocktail recipe calls for the usual suspects — Aperol, prosecco, and club soda — along with the addition of frozen mango and freshly squeezed orange juice. Combine your ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth, pour into a swanky cocktail glass, and just like that, you're transported to the Amalfi coast.

Whether you're lounging at the beach, relaxing by the pool, or enjoying a lazy afternoon on a breezy balcony, the frozen Aperol spritz is a classy companion. And for those planning to entertain, fear not! This delectable beverage can be easily whipped up in big batches using a trusty blender, ensuring everyone gets a taste of summer in their glass.