The Reason Vodka Cranberry Is Also Called A Cape Codder

Let's be honest, the name Cape Codder might not come to mind when ordering your favorite vodka cranberry cocktail at the bar. But while cruising in your yacht on the eastern seaboard this is the go-to term that gets tossed around left and right like sea sickness. So what's the deal with the Cape Codder and its double life?

To answer this question we must further explore the history of this crafty cocktail. The name Cape Codder originated from, you guessed it, Cape Cod, Massachusetts, drawing inspiration from its stunning beaches and bountiful cranberry bogs. It was near here that Ocean Spray's cranberry farm was founded, as well as cranberry juice, one of the key components of the cocktail.

So what does this have to do with a vodka cranberry and why do they share this dual identity? This is a result of the drink's geographical location. The Cape Codder pays tribute to the region's cranberry legacy, encapsulating its essence in every sip. Although it is just another playful name to make a vodka cranberry, the title alone transports you to Cape Cod's sandy shores and carefree vibes.