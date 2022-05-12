Sex And The City's Famous Cocktail Is Now Even Easier To Enjoy

Anyone that loved watching "Sex and the City" in its heyday most likely remembers the inseparable, iconic cocktail that the show made famous. According to Metro, Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Miranda would down a cosmopolitan or two before hitting the town, creating a ton of real-world hype around the cocktail. While the show didn't actually invent the mixed drink, it did bring the beverage to the forefront of America's cocktail conversation at the time. The cocktail's origin stretches back to at least the 1930s and features vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and lime juice shaken together.

Since the drink's spike in popularity, outlets like Refinery29 have taken stabs at guessing why the drink took off as it did. In fact, at the time, Manhattan's nightlife felt out of reach for most of America, so brief touches of luxury, like the cosmopolitan, which looks and tastes luxurious, offered an affordable splurge that made the day or night feel that much more special. The drink also gave women a space to have a signature cocktail in a very masculine space.

While fans of the show have had to craft this cocktail at home for years if not ordering it at a bar, one new development may allow fans of "Sex and the City" to enjoy the signature drink without breaking out a cocktail shaker.