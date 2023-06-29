The Costco Party Tray That Isn't Filled With Sad Fruits And Vegetables

Costco allows hosts and partygoers to make a good impression with minimal effort, all thanks to its premade party platters. Fruit and vegetable trays can be dull and overdone. However, Costco platters make unique additions to any event. Just look at how popular its Cello Artisan Crafted Simple Pleasures platter was when it first hit shelves. Now, customers have found another offering to obsess over — Costco's Pretzel Bites Party Tray.



Instagram account @costcobuys announced the arrival of the Pretzel Bites Party Tray in U.S. stores earlier this month. According to the post, the platter consists of 50 soft pretzel bites, cheddar cheese dip, mustard dip, and salt — all for just $12.99. That's a steal for anyone feeding a group on a budget.

Pretzel bites are a filling appetizer that pairs well with just about anything, even other Costco snacks like preprepared mac and cheese. This tray will fit right into any event menu.