The Overlooked Difference Between Prosciutto And Serrano Ham

Prosciutto and serrano ham are clearly gifts from the gods: How else do you explain meats that improve the quality of a charcuterie board so effortlessly? It's easy to assume the two cured meats are pretty much the same thing, one being Italian and the other Spanish — a mere accident of birth. After all, they even start with the same pig breeds (typically Duroc or Landrace).

But ask any Spaniard or Italian worth their salt(ed cured meat), and they'll say it isn't so. The differences go deeper than that, and many Mediterraneans are happy to explain the difference, especially if it means they can justify and defend their region's gastronomical superiority. Serrano and prosciutto hams (especially prosciutto from Parma) have become symbols of national culinary pride for both Spain and Italy.

There are some slight differences in feed: All the pigs are given grain-based feed, but the prosciutto-producing pigs consume more corn and also enjoy the leftover whey from the production of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. The differences are minor but do make their way into the respective meats' flavor: Prosciutto is lighter and more delicate, while serrano is more robust and even a bit gamey (though not dramatically so like the acorn-fed Iberico ham). The key differences come down to the way the meats are cured and aged which further differentiate the overall taste and mouthfeel of the two types of meat.