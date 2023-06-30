Chopped Sandwiches Are The Salad-Like Sammies Taking Over TikTok

TikTok has become a hub for innovative cooking, making culinary creativity more accessible than ever. Aspiring chefs and food enthusiasts alike can easily discover and try new dishes they may not have encountered otherwise. Plus, TikTok's global reach brings people closer to different cultures' cuisines. Enter the viral Italian chopped sandwich.

These robust sandwiches typically consist of different types of Italian cold cuts, like salami, pepperoni, and ham, along with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sometimes onions and peppers. These tasty ingredients are chopped into small pieces and piled high on a roll or baguette. The sandwich is often topped with condiments like Italian dressing or mayonnaise for a little extra flavor and texture. Enjoying a chopped sandwich has the charm of an Italian salad with the added satisfaction of two pieces of bread.

Commenting on the TikTok trend, one sandwich enthusiast on social media echoed our sentiment with a Tweet that said, "I love how the TikTok algorithm has decided it needs to show me 6000 different creators make the same chopped Italian cold cut beach sandwich video. like yes I want that in my mouth forever and always."

If you're craving the sandwich but lack the cutting skills or the patience to chop up the ingredients by hand, assembling all of the ingredients into a food processor will reduce the amount of time spent making the viral sandwich.