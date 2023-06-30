Why McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Patties Are Square

There are plenty of alternative theories about why the Filet-O-Fish earned its square shape, some of which may be more coincidence than anything else. Reddit commenters suggested square patties help accelerate food preparation in McDonald's fast-paced kitchens. Others suggested the square shape sprang from a desire to optimize shipping and transport to franchises.

Aside from the shape, the Filet-O-Fish is still one of McDonald's most unique offerings, particularly in its origins. Something you may not know about the Filet-O-Fish is that it was invented by a franchise owner in the late 1950s who was seeking an alternative offering for Catholic customers, many of whom avoided eating meat on Fridays. Alongside its classic tangy tartar sauce and half-slice of cheese, McDonald's promotes its Alaska pollock as sustainably sourced within the United States, reflecting steps the chain has taken to preserve sensitive fisheries and lower waste in the catch and processing areas.

Still, it's unquestionably more of a niche item than many other classics from the Golden Arches. See where the Filet-O-Fish stacks up in our list of popular McDonald's menu items, ranked worst to best.