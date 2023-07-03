Regional Burger Styles You Should Try

There are many American dishes that have questionable origins, but with the classic American burger, there is no doubt. Burger is the ultimate Americana dish born and shaped on U.S. soil. Though it went on to conquer the world — only rare cities in the world don't have at least one burger shop — it managed to build and retain the almost cult-like status in the American culinary narrative. As the burger tradition spread across the country, the process naturally resulted in numerous regional varieties.

Regional burger styles mainly evolved due to the abundance of local ingredients that were eventually partnered with other elements and implemented in the classic burger combination. However, some examples were merely a result of modified techniques that ultimately created a novel burger style. Of course, all regional burgers fit the local framework and were built to satisfy local tastes.

Some of these have long crossed their native state's borders, but several remain strictly confined to their birthplace and are virtually non-existent in other places in the U.S. Ideally, this list can be used as an inspiration for a food trail or your next food-inspired bucket list, but if you are not so lucky to experience all of these at the source, most are easily recreated at home, so have a go and pay homage to these regional burger icons.