The Most-Ordered Whiskey In America Is Actually Irish
Irishness has been not-so-secretly permeating American popular culture to varying degrees for a long time. One need look no further than the widespread celebration of St. Patrick's Day, the Irish surname of one of America's famous burger chains (McDonald's), or beloved Irish actor Saoirse Ronan playing an American half the time. And according to recent data from hospitality platform Union's OnPrem Insights report, Irish whiskey is no exception (via The Spirits Business). Jameson has attained the status of whiskey brand with the highest retention rate amongst whiskey drinkers in American bars and restaurants, meaning it's the spirit brand those patrons are most likely to order again.
It's not hard to see why — Jameson has a mellower flavor than many American whiskeys which makes it a great entry option for new whiskey drinkers. It also lends itself to many drinking styles, from neat, to on the rocks, to mixed with Coke. The secret doesn't lie solely with the taste, however, as the brand has been prolific at marketing itself to American consumers. Anyone who has watched cable television over the past decade is sure to have encountered a Jameson commercial or two, making it one of the most recognizable names in Irish whiskey despite it having its fair share of competitors.
Other Irish whiskeys Jameson drinkers might enjoy
The fact that this liquor brand has so many fans means that there's room for Irish whiskeys other than Jameson to make an impact on American drinkers. One popular competitor to Jameson among enthusiasts is Redbreast, which is a historic Irish whiskey in its own right. There is a big selection to choose from when it comes to Redbreast, with bottles that vary depending on aging length and barrel type. The best jumping-off point for new drinkers is Redbreast 12 — the brand's flagship bottle boasts spicy and fruity notes with the signature shortbread cookie taste that triple-distilled Irish whiskeys often have. First-time drinkers should try it neat to fully understand how it compares to Jameson.
Another solid name in Irish whiskey is Green Spot. This one gets a bit of new-bourbon-barrel aging treatment, which imparts toasted oaky notes to round out its natural sweetness. It has a slightly fuller flavor compared to Jameson, but it's still an incredibly smooth whiskey that can shine on its own without the help of ice or a mixer. The Irish whiskey frontier may be largely undiscovered for most Americans, but data suggests this might continue to change as long as whiskey drinkers stay curious and open-minded.