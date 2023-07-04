The Most-Ordered Whiskey In America Is Actually Irish

Irishness has been not-so-secretly permeating American popular culture to varying degrees for a long time. One need look no further than the widespread celebration of St. Patrick's Day, the Irish surname of one of America's famous burger chains (McDonald's), or beloved Irish actor Saoirse Ronan playing an American half the time. And according to recent data from hospitality platform Union's OnPrem Insights report, Irish whiskey is no exception (via The Spirits Business). Jameson has attained the status of whiskey brand with the highest retention rate amongst whiskey drinkers in American bars and restaurants, meaning it's the spirit brand those patrons are most likely to order again.

It's not hard to see why — Jameson has a mellower flavor than many American whiskeys which makes it a great entry option for new whiskey drinkers. It also lends itself to many drinking styles, from neat, to on the rocks, to mixed with Coke. The secret doesn't lie solely with the taste, however, as the brand has been prolific at marketing itself to American consumers. Anyone who has watched cable television over the past decade is sure to have encountered a Jameson commercial or two, making it one of the most recognizable names in Irish whiskey despite it having its fair share of competitors.