Big Mistakes Everyone Makes When Drinking Water

You've probably heard conflicting information about whether to drink water with meals. If you think that you shouldn't, you've probably fallen for some false assumptions.

Some people worry about ineffective digestion, thinking that water might dilute digestive enzymes and acids or not allow food enough contact time with them. However, a study in Clinical Nuclear Medicine found that liquids pass through the digestive system faster than solids, giving solids plenty of hang time with digestive juices. Your body also naturally releases water during digestion to assist these enzymes with their job, so water is not foreign to the whole process.

There are several reasons it's good to drink water with your meals. For one thing, water can help dissolve larger foods you swallow and keep them moving through your system so you don't end up constipated. A study in Obesity suggests that drinking two cups of water before a meal may even help you lose weight. However, part of this effect might be related to not eating as much food because you've filled up on water. A study in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism (JCEM) shows a 30% increase in metabolism after drinking two cups of water, which is another reason it's a good idea to drink water with meals. Another study in JCEM shows an hour-long metabolism boost from drinking water. However, two cups of water (not just a few sips) are necessary for these metabolic benefits.