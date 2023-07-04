Steak-Infused Vodka Is A Hilarious, Horrible Idea

Spoiler alert: vodka can run your dinner. We can actually think of a number of ways it could do this, but most of the different ways involve actually imbibing the stuff. You could drink until you're sick, thus effectively spoiling your appetite, or else you could get just schnockered enough to let your dinner burn in the pan. One TikTok creator, however, found a pretty novel way to let vodka spoil a good steak before even taking a sip.

In one viral video, the creator leaves a steak in a jar of vodka for a month. This video is just one of a series on the "Everything in a Jar" channel where booze of various types is infused with everything from Skittles to Werther's caramels to a chicken sandwich. The first two sound fairly flavorful, the last like a nightmare, but the steak could have gone either way. Could have, but didn't. When the creator finally opened the jar, the odor was apparently so bad they didn't even take a sip of the vodka at first. They gamely bit into the steak, which seemed somewhat tough, complaining that it had been "cooked" by the alcohol as its greyish-pink color attested. The flavor, it seems, was no better than the odor if dramatic gagging was any indicator. Right at the end they did take a shot of the steak-infused vodka, something that induced not only gagging but actual vomiting. Zero stars; would not recommend.