Restaurants Serving Dinner With A Side Of Childcare Should Become The Norm

Dining out is one of life's simplest pleasures. Whether you're rich, poor, young, or old, people from all walks of life deserve an occasional night out with friends and family. Dining out not only brings us together socially, but it also brings us closer to different cultures and cuisines. A good restaurant has the potential to transform our culinary perspectives and broaden our scope of what's possible in the kitchen.

As enlightening as it can be though, dining out with children can quickly turn an inspiring night out into a sloppy, stressful, nightmare. It's not exactly easy to admire the peachy, oaky aroma of your pinot noir when your darling toddler is hurling complimentary breadsticks across the restaurant. Whether you're the parent of an eccentric, bread-launching toddler or the innocent patron on the other side of the catapult, a free-spirited child can interrupt the meaningful moments that define a night out at a restaurant.

Although it's unconventional, restaurants can redefine how foodies experience dining out by offering guests in-house childcare. After all, enjoying a chimichurri-topped filet tastes much better when no one has to accommodate a jumpy four-year-old wearing Gatorade lipstick.