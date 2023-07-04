The Actual Definition Of Steak

According to the dictionary (Merriam-Webster, to be a bit more specific), a steak is a chunk of meat sliced from a cow's carcass. The "fleshy part," to be specific, since who wants to chew on a chunk of cartilage or gnaw on a bare bone? That, more or less, is the gist of the first definition given, one that for the most part seems to match up with what most of us have in mind when we word-associate.

There are a number of other, alternate definitions, however, that do cover non-beef applications of the word. A pork steak, for example, is a hunk of pig cut in a similar style to a beef steak, whereas a ham steak is simply a thick slice of ham. Fish steaks, too, can be a thing (here's a recipe for tuna ones) as can cauliflower steaks suitable for vegans (try cooking these in the air fryer). Still, alt-steaks aside, the fact remains that in most people's minds, a "true" steak is the kind that comes from a cow. A steakhouse, after all, is a restaurant that specializes in beef, not in steaks of any other variety.