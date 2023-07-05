A Lion's Mane Mushroom Is The Key To Your Next Go-To Vegan Steak

Occasionally, even vegans and vegetarians crave the robust heartiness of a classic steak. Enter lion's mane mushroom. We know what you're thinking, there's no way a mushroom can mimic the gusto of a real steak — but don't knock it until you try it.

This captivating fungus is a large, globe-shaped cluster with sprawling tendrils that look like a majestic lion's mane – hence the name. With a little culinary finesse, the lion's mane mushroom can be transformed into a mouthwatering vegan steak. When cooked, its flesh reveals a quality that closely mimics the tenderness and succulence of meat. Firm yet tender, cooked lion's mane delivers a delicate chewiness, reminiscent of premium steak cuts.

As you cook, the outer edges of the lion's mane mushroom caramelize beautifully, forming a crispy and enticing crust. Meanwhile, the interior remains tender and juicy, offering a delightful contrast. Plus, lion's mane mushroom offers a host of health benefits. According to Heathline, this anti-inflammatory mushroom can reduce depression, anxiety, boost nervous system function, and could potentially fight cancer.