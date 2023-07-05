A Lion's Mane Mushroom Is The Key To Your Next Go-To Vegan Steak
Occasionally, even vegans and vegetarians crave the robust heartiness of a classic steak. Enter lion's mane mushroom. We know what you're thinking, there's no way a mushroom can mimic the gusto of a real steak — but don't knock it until you try it.
This captivating fungus is a large, globe-shaped cluster with sprawling tendrils that look like a majestic lion's mane – hence the name. With a little culinary finesse, the lion's mane mushroom can be transformed into a mouthwatering vegan steak. When cooked, its flesh reveals a quality that closely mimics the tenderness and succulence of meat. Firm yet tender, cooked lion's mane delivers a delicate chewiness, reminiscent of premium steak cuts.
As you cook, the outer edges of the lion's mane mushroom caramelize beautifully, forming a crispy and enticing crust. Meanwhile, the interior remains tender and juicy, offering a delightful contrast. Plus, lion's mane mushroom offers a host of health benefits. According to Heathline, this anti-inflammatory mushroom can reduce depression, anxiety, boost nervous system function, and could potentially fight cancer.
Making lion's mane steak
Not sure how to cook lion's mane? Don't worry, a social media foodie on TikTok shared a recipe for a hearty lion's mane steak.
@celldinero
How to make Vegan Steak 🥩
To make it, take two pieces of lion's mane mushroom and gently press them down on a grill to flatten out the natural curvature. Next, generously season the mushrooms with steak seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, and any herbs that you typically enjoy on a steak. Once seasoned, place the mushrooms back into a pan with vegan garlic butter and a drizzle of liquid aminos. Finally, transfer the pan to the oven and let the lion's mane steak rest for slightly under 10 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld and the mushroom to develop a perfect char.
You can customize your lion's mane steak to suit your taste preferences, too. Try adding a few drops of liquid smoke to impart a fiery aroma, or top the steak with chimichurri sauce for a burst of tanginess. For a more classic steak experience, add homemade steak sauce to the top of your charred lion's mane steak. One shroom enthusiast on Reddit shared their own tips for lion's mane steak, "It does have a good mushroom flavor, but I cooked these in a BBQ sauce made with tamari, garlic, balsamic vinegar, toasted sesame oil, and a few drops of smoke flavor."