Your Next Limoncello Spritz Deserves A Scoop Of Ice Cream

Although one TikTok creator shared a recipe that called for the usual suspects — limoncello, sorbet, and prosecco, there are plenty of ways to trick out your boozy float match your personal tastes.

Consider experimenting with other Italian fruit liqueurs such as fragolino or frambolino in your fizzy cocktail. These limoncello-adjacent liqueurs offer distinct fruit aromas courtesy of raspberries and strawberries for a departure from their lemon counterpart.

If you want an even creamier fizzy float, swap dairy-free sorbet for sherbet. Sherbet, with its addition of milk, provides a layer of richness that melds with the tang of limoncello and the buzz of prosecco. If you're not a fan of either, try using a neutral-flavored ice cream like vanilla instead.

If you want something closer to a traditional sgroppino, consider adding a shot of vodka to the float. Experiment with flavored vodkas like grapefruit, lime, or refreshing cucumber to bring out the bright characteristics of limoncello.

When you're feeling extra-sweet, garnish your cocktail glass with a sugar rim for a candied bite that also adds an element of sophistication to the drink's presentation. Dare we suggest crushing up lemon candy with sugar for an even funkier cocktail rim?

Cool off this summer season with this refreshing cocktail float, just remember, always drink responsibly!