Moo Yong Sandwiches Are An Amalgam Of Textures You Need To Try

Versatile and savory, shredded pork floss is one ingredient that can infuse many dishes with a much-needed splash of meaty flavor. It's got an unusual wispy, fuzzy appearance that might make texture-sensitive folks turn away and squint in suspicion, but for the adventurous eater, it's quite the salty-sweet delicacy. If you've never tried it before, imagine the melt-in-your-mouth feeling of cotton candy — except it tastes like jerky, with a hint of soy sauce.

Even more intriguing than pork floss is a popular Thai breakfast creation, the moo yong sandwich, which layers the shredded meat thickly between slices of white bread. Not only that, but this sandwich also contains spicy oils, sweet sauces, more meat, and a gooey egg yolk custard to glue it all together. It's got us wondering if this could be one of the greatest sandwiches of all time, based not only on how much texture there is but also on how many different flavors the sandwich marries together.