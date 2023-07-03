Foster Farms Mini Chicken Corn Dogs Are Being Recalled

The first ingredient listed on the Foster Farms mini chicken corn dogs is chicken, which appears to be the interior of the corn dog. While it is unclear if the chicken is the source of the spoilage in these specific corn dogs, if it is, Healthline notes that eating spoiled chicken can be dangerous.

Generally speaking, you should watch for any signs your food has gone bad. However, some telltale marks of spoiled chicken include meat turning gray or green, smelling more acidic than usual, or having a noticeably slimy texture. Eating spoiled chicken can cause food poisoning, which carries symptoms that include fever, stomach issues, gastrointestinal problems, and dehydration. If you have eaten Foster Farms mini chicken corn dogs and are not feeling well, it's advised to seek medical attention.

If you have purchased Foster Farms mini chicken corn dogs with the recalled package data, it's best to throw them in the trash or return them to the store where you purchased them for a refund. Do not eat them. Customers are urged to contact House of Raeford Corporate Communications Manager Dave Witter at 910-282-7179 with questions, per the USDA.