Blake Lively Is Getting Called Out For Her Latest Boozy Product Line
Understandably, fans don't get too excited over products that celebrities sell or endorse if they don't actually consume them personally. Earlier this year, for example, people called Jennifer Lopez a hypocrite over her new cocktail line, given that Lopez herself doesn't drink.
Now, the internet is going after Blake Lively for her collection of hard seltzers. Seeing as Lively doesn't drink alcohol, she originally launched Betty Buzz non-alcoholic seltzers in 2021 as a mixed-drink alternative. However, in late June 2023, she announced on Instagram that she was introducing a line of spiked seltzers.
The announcement prompted enormous backlash. One fan commented, "How can you market/create a product you don't openly consume yourself?" Others accused Lively of "milking alcoholism" and being "just in it for the money." That being said, a few fans were able to look past the controversy and give Lively the benefit of the doubt.
The latest buzz around Betty Buzz isn't all bad
Although many people seem to view Blake Lively's spiked seltzer launch as hypocritical, some support the brand's expansion. One Instagram user pointed out that Betty Buzz is just trying to be inclusive and have a product for everyone. Meanwhile, another person reasoned, "[Lively] can't be responsible for all of our lifestyle choices."
What's more, the spiked beverages aren't even taking over the Betty Buzz brand, as the non-alcoholic beverages come in five different flavors, as opposed to only three alcoholic flavors. The spiked seltzers actually aren't even listed among Betty Buzz's products on its website, and they're instead sold through vendors like Total Wine.
According to official product descriptions, Betty Buzz is intended to be of no lower quality than Lively's previous ventures, with ingredients like premium tequila and real juice. The drinks are also said to contain zero artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners. You don't want to drink too much alcohol regardless of its ingredients, of course, but it's nice to know that some companies are making an effort.
