Blake Lively Is Getting Called Out For Her Latest Boozy Product Line

Although many people seem to view Blake Lively's spiked seltzer launch as hypocritical, some support the brand's expansion. One Instagram user pointed out that Betty Buzz is just trying to be inclusive and have a product for everyone. Meanwhile, another person reasoned, "[Lively] can't be responsible for all of our lifestyle choices."

What's more, the spiked beverages aren't even taking over the Betty Buzz brand, as the non-alcoholic beverages come in five different flavors, as opposed to only three alcoholic flavors. The spiked seltzers actually aren't even listed among Betty Buzz's products on its website, and they're instead sold through vendors like Total Wine.

According to official product descriptions, Betty Buzz is intended to be of no lower quality than Lively's previous ventures, with ingredients like premium tequila and real juice. The drinks are also said to contain zero artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners. You don't want to drink too much alcohol regardless of its ingredients, of course, but it's nice to know that some companies are making an effort.

