People Are Calling Jennifer Lopez A Hypocrite Over Her New Cocktail Line

Many of us enjoy the foods that celebs have endorsed. Selena Gomez can't live without Flamin' Hot Cheetos? We can't, either. Scott Conant's favorite late-night snack is popcorn? Well, duh, ours, too. The point is that we trust celebs' endorsements, but only while their words match their actions.

Sadly, it seems this hasn't been the case for Jennifer Lopez's latest venture, a spritz cocktail line called Delola. According to CBS News, Lopez has spent years spreading awareness about alcoholism, so naturally, her fans found the Delola launch to be hypocritical of everything Lopez has been preaching.

Upon seeing Lopez's Instagram announcement, fans commented, "Makes no sense as she doesn't drink," and, "Why would we buy alcohol from someone who doesn't even drink their product?" Others bashed her for launching a cocktail line with her own husband still recovering from alcohol addiction. Sorry, J.Lo, but people don't seem to be interested in Delola's "premium spirits" and "natural botanicals," given everything else that's going on.