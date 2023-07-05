How Derrick Hayes Turned Big Dave's Cheesesteaks Into An Empire - Exclusive Interview

Congratulations on the success of Big Dave's Cheesesteaks. What did it feel like to open a restaurant named after your father?

Thank you. It's amazing. I tell people all the time it hurts not having my father with me every single day in physical presence, but I know in spiritual presence, he's here. I get to hear people say, "Big Dave. Big Dave. Big Dave." It's like my father's alive again. Seeing my father take his last breath right in front of my face, I don't take that for granted at all. I always go as hard as I could possibly go to make his name live on and honor my family and my last name the right way.

But I think I've done a good job of explaining the story and everything that I've been through with my father, because my dad was like my best friend. He wasn't just a father. He was that father that was going to tell you right or wrong, but he also was going to lean with you on the wrong side, so you can understand that every wrong situation is not the end of the world. Sometimes failing is learning. You're learning in every situation, and that's what I always learned from my father. That's why I do so well with my brand now, because when obstacles come at me, I don't give up. I find another route and go around it or go over it because I learned that from him.

I read that you initially started your business in a 700-square-foot Shell gas station. Can you tell me more about what that time was like?

I had a broken grill and a broken fryer, and I made my dream happen on that. To give you a backstory on it — in 2014, I found this gas station in Dunwoody, Georgia. It was a Shell gas station, and there was a family who owned it. It was a guy named Mike who gave me an opportunity to rent out his space. Nobody wanted to rent me a space in Atlanta because I didn't have business experience, so no one wanted to take the risk with me.

Mike took the risk with me, and I was so happy the day I signed my lease, but then was so miserable the second week that I opened because I had no traffic. Nobody knew what water ice was. The first name I named it was Dave's Philly Water Ice, and I switched it to Big Dave's Cheesesteaks.

In 2015, going on 2016, the rapper Eve came to my location. They were shooting "Barbershop 2: Back in Business." She was from West Philly, just like I'm from West Philly. She heard that it was a real cheesesteak in Georgia. When she came, she came with a lot of people. I thought that when she came in there, she was going to be like, "Oh, let me get a couple cheesesteaks." She was like, "No, nobody's ordering until I taste it first."

I was on the grill making this chicken cheesesteak like my life depended on it because I was out of money. I had no traffic. I knew that this was my big break. As I'm chopping this sandwich, I'm like, "Listen, this all I got. I'm putting my all in this thing." When she bit [into] it, she went crazy. She put it on every social media platform that she had, that it was a real cheesesteak in Atlanta and a West Philly guy did it. I had lines that you couldn't imagine.