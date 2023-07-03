The Biggest Mistakes Everyone Makes With Homemade Flour Tortillas

While it's certainly easy to find good-quality store-bought flour tortillas, making them at home affords a particularly delicious result. Indeed, many home cooks have been spoiled by the top-quality house-made flour tortillas in a restaurant and tried their hand at making them at home. That said, embarking on such an adventure is not without risks. Many home cooks have seen their efforts questionably rewarded with tortillas that are over- or under-cooked, too thick or too thin, too brittle or too delicate to hold up to the heft of your favorite burrito.

But luckily, according to Laurent Tourondel who just opened eLTacobar, a taco restaurant in the Hamptons, flour tortillas are "definitely easy to make at home," especially seeing as they are far less fragile than their corny cousins.

"Corn tortillas are much more difficult to make as there are many nuances in the process," agrees the Culinary Team at Tacombi and Vista Hermosa, led by Chef Carmen Miranda, who here offers insights with help from Chef Jason DeBriere. They notably cite the nixtamalization process, which requires time and patience, as just one of the factors making corn tortillas tougher to master.

"When making flour tortillas, if you have a solid recipe and follow it accordingly and have a rolling pin and a griddle you should be okay," they say. If you have these tools — and you're aware of common missteps — you should soon be on your way to flour tortilla mastery.