What Happened To The Good Promise From Shark Tank?

Posada successfully got her line of pasta sauces aimed at kids into Walmart stores and then auditioned for "Shark Tank" in 2014. "I did a whole video for Shark Tank, like, "We're in Walmart", said the whole story about Walmart and we got to the producers, the producers loved it," she told the Business Leadership Series. She was dropped from the show unexpectedly, but the producers invited her back after she created her smoothies two years later.

Robert Herjavec asked why she didn't focus on their sauce line, which had made $260,000 in the first 18 months. She admitted her profit margin was only 23% and raising the price wasn't an option, so she began creating the smoothie line instead, which would have a 40% margin. The sharks continued to make faces as they took sips of the smoothies and joked about the taste until they were all out. Posada recalled dreading the day the episode would air, calling it "an absolute nightmare."

After the episode aired, Posada admitted to getting hate mail, but also 3,000 orders. "So I thought it was sort of like a devastating effect again, to be destroyed on Shark Tank in such a terrible way but it was also like an awakening of realizing we now have over 12,000 emails of people that were interested." She made a new website through Shopify and realized she didn't have to depend solely on retailers, but could also sell the smoothies online.