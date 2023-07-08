Give Leftover Birthday Cake New Life With This Strawberry Shortcake-Inspired Tip

We will never cease to be amazed at the versatility of the humble Costco vanilla half-sheet cake. For $19, you've got a cake that serves around 30 to 40 people. We've seen it transformed into wedding cakes, though it also works well for a backyard barbecue or birthday party. With such a huge cake, you're bound to have a few leftover slices — you can only eat day-old birthday cake so many days in a row. However, there's an easy trick to transforming the 9-pound sheet cake scraps into a delicious summer dessert: strawberry shortcake.

One TikToker shared a video explaining the hack: Just scrape that extra frosting off with an angled spatula, cut the cake into smaller slices, and put the pieces on their sides. Then, just as you would a classic strawberry shortcake, top it with whipped cream and sliced strawberries.

While strawberry shortcake is typically made with short crumb pastry, who's got the time or the patience to turn the oven on in the summer? Especially when the Costco sheet cake is light and fluffy — this is the perfect summery dessert and a great way to get rid of leftover birthday cake. It allows you to get two unique desserts out of a single $19 cake that you didn't have to bake or decorate.