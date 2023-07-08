The Fast Food Secrets Club, Explained

What's your favorite kind of fast food? Are you a McDonald's Big Mac lover, or perhaps you prefer a Crunchy Taco Supreme from Taco Bell? Do you hit the drive-thru for fried chicken at KFC or head to Domino's for a pepperoni pizza? No matter what your preferences are, we all want to get our favorite foods for less money: Everyone loves a deal. The internet is full of tricks for saving money at fast food joints — if only there was some way to collect them all in one place. Enter the fast food secrets club. But what is this top-secret club, and how do we become a member?

It turns out it's not as secret as it sounds. Anyone can join, and you can sign up online to become a member of the club, which shares its coupon codes and special hacks for getting discounts. The welcome page asks for your email to give you access to recipes, deals, and other secrets the major chains may or may not want you to know about. If you don't want to wait for emails, head over to TikTok where you can follow the fast food club's self-proclaimed president, Jordan Howlett. Howlett posts videos featuring the very best fast food hacks for his over 10 million followers. In each video, Howlett claims authority as president of the club, and then calls the camera closer to explain that he definitely would not share certain juicy secrets the chains definitely wouldn't want you to know, while sharing those very secrets in a deadpan manner. Find similar hacks on his Instagram page, which has nearly three million followers, and his Facebook page where you can also share your own discount hacks.