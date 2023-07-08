The Fast Food Secrets Club, Explained
What's your favorite kind of fast food? Are you a McDonald's Big Mac lover, or perhaps you prefer a Crunchy Taco Supreme from Taco Bell? Do you hit the drive-thru for fried chicken at KFC or head to Domino's for a pepperoni pizza? No matter what your preferences are, we all want to get our favorite foods for less money: Everyone loves a deal. The internet is full of tricks for saving money at fast food joints — if only there was some way to collect them all in one place. Enter the fast food secrets club. But what is this top-secret club, and how do we become a member?
It turns out it's not as secret as it sounds. Anyone can join, and you can sign up online to become a member of the club, which shares its coupon codes and special hacks for getting discounts. The welcome page asks for your email to give you access to recipes, deals, and other secrets the major chains may or may not want you to know about. If you don't want to wait for emails, head over to TikTok where you can follow the fast food club's self-proclaimed president, Jordan Howlett. Howlett posts videos featuring the very best fast food hacks for his over 10 million followers. In each video, Howlett claims authority as president of the club, and then calls the camera closer to explain that he definitely would not share certain juicy secrets the chains definitely wouldn't want you to know, while sharing those very secrets in a deadpan manner. Find similar hacks on his Instagram page, which has nearly three million followers, and his Facebook page where you can also share your own discount hacks.
How to get free – or at least discounted – fast food
For years we've turned to TikTok to learn secrets about fast food restaurants, with employees posting videos of behind-behind-the-scenes processes you may or may not be glad you saw. The fast food secrets club takes the knowledge to the next level, sharing secrets as well-protected as KFC's secret recipe. What else do we learn? Well, fasten your seatbelt and get ready for deals and steals from your favorite joints. Howlett shares that he hasn't paid full price for a pizza at Domino's in years, thanks to secret coupon codes he shares online. As for Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets: To work the system to get more nuggets ask for a party tray, which comes with a large bag of free sauces.
While some users note their appreciation for Howlett's information in the comments, others remark on his truly secretive nature, suggesting that he takes his job as fast food secrets club president very seriously. "He looking around like the FBI is after him," commented one user, followed by a crying-laughing emoji. Indeed, some fast food companies have contacted Howlett to discuss his habit of sharing his fast food secrets. He explains to them that he would never keep their recipes in some secret book, and would never share those recipes online, while doing just that. Some restaurants have taken the "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em" mentality. Wingstop, for instance, paired up with Howlett for a sponsored Instagram post.