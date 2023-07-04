Miki Sudo Claims 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Title In Close Women's Race

If you've been following Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs Hot Dog Eating Contest for the past decade or so (and if you haven't been, you're missing out), then you might not be too surprised to hear who won the women's title for 2023. For the ninth time since 2014, competitive eater Miki Sudo beat the competition, scarfing down 39.5 hot dogs in buns in just 10 minutes (via NY Post).

At first, the competition was close, with Mayoi Ebihara closing in on Sudo. However, CNN reports that after a review, it was clear that Sudo was the winner, beating Ebihara' (33.5 hot dogs) and third-place winner Michelle Lesco (24.5 dogs). Believe it or not, 39.5 hot dogs isn't a big deal for Sudo. Last year, she won the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest with 40 dogs, and in 2020 she consumed 48.5 hot dogs at a Fourth of July event. It's no surprise that Sudo is considered the top female competitive eater in the world, ranked No. 3 overall. However, Sudo isn't the only competitive eater in her household.