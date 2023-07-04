Raw Shrimp Actually Doesn't Last That Long In The Fridge

Shrimp is one of those reliable go-to's everyone (as long as they eat seafood) can enjoy cooking at home. Grilled shrimp, shrimp stew, shrimp salad — the possibilities are truly as endless, as Bubba from the movie "Forrest Gump" suggests. But something that often gets overlooked by home cooks is food safety practice and how improper shrimp storage can be unknowingly affecting them. Since most people only have time to make it to the supermarket once or twice a week, that means a lot of ingredients might end up sitting longer than they should be. Unfortunately, raw shrimp is one of those foods that doesn't actually last that long in the fridge.

The USDA recommends that all raw fish and shellfish be kept in the refrigerator only one to two days before cooking or freezing, which means regardless of if you bought freshly caught shrimp from a seaside fishmonger or the standard supermarket variety, it's only going to last a couple days before it starts developing pathogens. Now that you have this knowledge, there are a couple strategies you can stick to that will ensure your fridge doesn't end up smelling like rotten seafood, or worse — you end up on the floor clutching your stomach wondering where it all went wrong.