McDonald's Robotic Drink Machine Is From The Future

While fears of how robots and artificial intelligence may replace fast food workers continue, new technology is also making their jobs more convenient (and perhaps safer as well). Take this latest invention, seen at a McDonald's, for instance. This may very well be the drink machine of the future.

A recent TikTok video shared by a McDonald's employee in Calgary, Canada, displays the latest trend in robotic assistance. A robot drink machine has been placed in the fast food restaurant, in order to alleviate some of the stress of managing drive-through orders, mobile orders, or DoorDash requests.

This new automated drink machine comes after years of robotic experimentation at the popular fast food chain, including the recently implemented automated drive-through ordering at some McDonald's locations. The automated drink machine doesn't seem to be particularly speedy in the video, but it does allow McDonald's employees to focus on cooking and preparing the food as the machine pumps out drinks.