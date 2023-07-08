Fake Foods You'll Never Eat Again Once You Know How They Are Made

It is scary to think about but shopping at a grocery store or eating out puts the consumer in a vulnerable position. The average person has to trust the food industry to ethically raise, prepare, and label their food accurately because the alternative of being self-sufficient is not practical for most. The food industry knows this and takes advantage.

Food fraud is a common practice in the industry and even has a historical context. During the medieval period foreign spices were faked by traders who mixed cheaper local herbs such as oregano with more expensive wares such as black pepper. During the Industrial Revolution flour was diluted with chalk. The modern era brings even more opportunities for fake food, including species substitution.

Economic reasons, may bethe motivating factor but it can be difficult to nail down exactly how often this occurs and how much this costs because the culprits are skilled in their deception. According to the Food and Drug Administration, an outside estimate found that food fraud impacts 1% of the global food industry costing around $10-15 million. Other estimates are even bleaker placing the cost at $40 million.

Things are not all doom and gloom. An educated consumer can do their due diligence to avoid fake foods when armed with some knowledge. The 12 items on this list will help you do just that.