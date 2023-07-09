Stop Throwing Out Your Garlic Peels

Making stock from garlic peels is a fantastic way to minimize food waste and elevate the flavors in your dishes. By repurposing garlic peels in this manner, you not only reduce waste but also add depth and aroma to your culinary creations. So, start collecting those garlic peels and explore the world of homemade stock, a delicious addition to your cooking repertoire.

Every time you use garlic in your cooking, save the peels instead of tossing them out, keeping them in a container or freezer bag in your kitchen until you have enough to make the stock. Once you have a sufficient amount of garlic peels, gather an assortment of vegetable scraps, such as onion skins, carrot tops, celery leaves, and mushroom stems. Place the garlic peels and vegetable scraps in a large pot and cover them with water. Enhance the flavor of your stock by adding aromatic herbs like bay leaves, thyme, parsley, or rosemary. Alternatively, if you want a meat stock you can add bones and meat scraps. You can also include peppercorns, a small piece of ginger, or a dash of soy sauce for added depth.

Bring the pot to a gentle simmer over medium heat and let it cook for about an hour. As the stock simmers, the flavors will meld together, creating a rich and fragrant broth. Once the stock is ready, strain it through a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth to remove the solids, leaving you with a clear and flavorful liquid.