Stop Throwing Out Your Garlic Peels
Making stock from garlic peels is a fantastic way to minimize food waste and elevate the flavors in your dishes. By repurposing garlic peels in this manner, you not only reduce waste but also add depth and aroma to your culinary creations. So, start collecting those garlic peels and explore the world of homemade stock, a delicious addition to your cooking repertoire.
Every time you use garlic in your cooking, save the peels instead of tossing them out, keeping them in a container or freezer bag in your kitchen until you have enough to make the stock. Once you have a sufficient amount of garlic peels, gather an assortment of vegetable scraps, such as onion skins, carrot tops, celery leaves, and mushroom stems. Place the garlic peels and vegetable scraps in a large pot and cover them with water. Enhance the flavor of your stock by adding aromatic herbs like bay leaves, thyme, parsley, or rosemary. Alternatively, if you want a meat stock you can add bones and meat scraps. You can also include peppercorns, a small piece of ginger, or a dash of soy sauce for added depth.
Bring the pot to a gentle simmer over medium heat and let it cook for about an hour. As the stock simmers, the flavors will meld together, creating a rich and fragrant broth. Once the stock is ready, strain it through a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth to remove the solids, leaving you with a clear and flavorful liquid.
Other uses for garlic peels
Garlic peels also have a variety of surprising uses beyond the kitchen. By exploring alternative ways to utilize garlic peels, you can minimize waste and discover their hidden potential.
Garlic peels have natural insect-repelling properties, making them a great addition to your garden. Place the peels near plants susceptible to pests or blend them with water to create a homemade pest spray. This natural solution can help deter aphids, snails, and other garden pests without resorting to harmful chemicals.
They are rich in nutrients that can benefit your plants. Dry the peels thoroughly and crush them into small pieces. Sprinkle the crushed peels around your plants or mix them into the soil to provide natural fertilization and promote healthy growth.
They can also be used to create a natural dye for fabric. Simmer a handful of peels in water for about an hour. Strain the liquid and use it to soak fabric to achieve various shades of yellow or brown.
Finally, the antioxidants and nutrients in garlic peels can benefit your skin and hair. Infuse garlic peels in carrier oils, such as olive oil or coconut oil, for a few weeks. Use the infused oil as a moisturizer for dry skin or as a hair treatment to promote shine and strength.